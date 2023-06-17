Microsoft says early June disruptions to Outlook, cloud platform, were cyberattacks

BOSTON (AP) — Microsoft says the early June disruptions to its Microsoft’s flagship office suite — including the Outlook email apps — were denial-of-service attacks by a shadowy new hacktivist group. In a blog post published Friday evening after The Associated Press sought clarification on the outages, Microsoft would not say whether the attackers belong to the same group that claimed responsibility. That group calls itself Anonymous Sudan, and some security researchers believe it is Russia-affiliated. The software giant offered few details on the attack. It would not comment on how many customers were affected or describe the attackers, who it has named Storm-1359.

