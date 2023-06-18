Milan Fashion: Prada animates male form with 1940s tailoring that aims to liberate, not constrict

MILAN (AP) — The architecture at Prada’s showroom shifts with every season, but never so fluidly as for Spring-Summer 2024 menswear. The collection was viewed through a wall of falling slime _ a form of fluid architecture _ that gathered on the metallic grate runway in piles of green foam. The moving architecture was a metaphor for a collection that was meant to express the fluidity of menswear. The collection’s building blocks are the white shirt, mid-thigh shorts, black socks and thick-soled shiny loafers. Clothes for real men, the collection also includes jeans, blazers and raincoats. Look can be layered with a reporter’s vest. Leather bags are soft, with decorative pockets.

