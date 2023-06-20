4 dead after fire in e-bike shop spreads to apartments in New York City

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a fire that started in a New York City e-bike shop spread to upper-floor apartments, killing four people and injuring several others. Fire officials say the blaze was reported early Tuesday morning shortly after midnight on the Lower East Side of Manhattan in a six-story building that houses HQ E-Bike Repair. Authorities say two men and two women died and two other women were hospitalized in critical condition. A firefighter suffered minor injuries. The cause of the fire was under investigation. Electric bicycles and their lithium ion batteries have been blamed for numerous fires, including one that killed two children in New York City in April.

