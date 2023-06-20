9 Egyptians appearing in Greek court over deadly migrant shipwreck

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Nine Egyptian men accused of being members of a migrant smuggling ring involved in one of the worst migrant shipwrecks in the Mediterranean are appearing in court in southern Greece for questioning over their alleged role in the disaster. The nine appearing Tuesday in court in the southern city of Kalamata face a string of charges including participation in a criminal organization, manslaughter and causing a shipwreck. More than 500 people are believed to be missing from last week’s sinking off the western coast of Greece of the dilapidated fishing trawler, which some estimates say had been carrying up to 750 people, as it traveled from Libya to Italy. So far 81 bodies have been recovered, and 104 people, all men, have been rescued.

