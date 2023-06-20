A Titanic expert, an adventurer, and a father and son are among the passengers on missing sub

BOSTON (AP) — A renowned Titanic expert, a world-record holding adventurer and two members of one of Pakistan’s wealthiest families and the CEO of the company leading an expedition to the world’s most famous shipwreck are facing critical danger aboard a small submersible that went missing in the Atlantic Ocean. The race is on to find the Titan, which has an oxygen supply that is expected to run out at about 6 a.m. Thursday. The people on board include British businessman and world-record holding adventurer Hamish Harding; Titanic expert Paul-Henry Nargeolet, who has made multiple trips to the wreck; and businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman. OceanGate CEO and founder Stockton Rush is also aboard.

