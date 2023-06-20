Charges are dropped against 2 hospital employees in psychiatric patient’s death
DINWIDDIE, Va. (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped criminal charges against two hospital employees in the death of a man who was pinned to the floor while being admitted to a Virginia psychiatric hospital. Seven Henrico County Sheriff’s deputies and three Central State Hospital employees were originally charged with second-degree murder in the March 6 death of 28-year-old Irvo Otieno. But on Tuesday, Dinwiddie County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Cabell Baskervill said her office was dropping charges against hospital employees Darian Blackwell and Sadarius Williams. Hospital video captured the deputies and hospital employees trying to restrain Otieno while he was in handcuffs and leg shackles.