Cuban officials conclude Russia trip with agreements on oil, wheat, and renewed tourism

HAVANA, Cuba (AP) — Cuba is reaffirming its alliance with Russia through a series of agreements considered key for the island nation, including on oil and fuel supply, the sale of wheat and the resumption of flights between both countries. The agreements between two longtime allies facing economic sanctions from the United States were disclosed by Gerardo Peñalver, Cuba’s vice minister of foreign affairs, in an interview with state-run Cubadebate website. They come at a moment of renewed tensions between Washington and Russia, and as the U.S. confirmed that China has been operating a spy base in Cuba since at least 2019.

