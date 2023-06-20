Finland swears in a new government seen as its most right-wing in modern history

HELSINKI (AP) — Finland has sworn in a new coalition government that is seen as the most right-wing in the Nordic country’s modern history. The 19-member Cabinet of Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, the leader of the conservative National Coalition Party, was approved by the Eduskunta legislature and appointed by President Sauli Niinistö. Following lengthy talks, the NCP, which won the most seats in the April 2 general election, announced a deal last Friday with three other parties to form a governing coalition that includes the far-right euro-skeptic Finns Party, which follows a largely nationalist and anti-immigration agenda. The four parties hold a majority of 108 seats in the 200-member Parliament.

