North Carolina legislature pushes limits on transgender youth rights in final days of session

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Transgender rights are taking center stage in North Carolina as the GOP-controlled General Assembly considers legislation restricting gender-affirming health care and trans participation in sports. The legislative push comes in the waning weeks of the North Carolina session and as many Republican-led state legislatures round out a record year of legislation targeting transgender residents. The House Health Committee advanced a bill Tuesday morning banning state facilities from treating trans minors with hormones and gender-affirming surgeries. And the Senate will vote later Tuesday on whether to ban trans girls from playing on school sports teams that align with their gender identity.

By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM Associated Press/Report for America

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.