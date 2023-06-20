Probe blames Pennsylvania county’s November ballot paper shortage on inexperience, poor training
By MARK SCOLFORO
Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A prosecutor’s review of voting problems in a Pennsylvania swing county where ballot paper ran out in November says there’s no evidence of criminal activity or purposeful efforts to prevent voting. The report released by Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce blames inexperienced supervisors for not providing enough of the right kind of paper. The review says only one Elections Bureau supervisor had more than a month’s experience when the November vote was held. Luzerne was won by Democrat Josh Shapiro by barely one percentage point in the November contest for governor.