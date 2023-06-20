Rwanda genocide suspect to claim asylum in South Africa, lawyer says, complicating extradition

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — A lawyer for one of the last remaining suspects accused of orchestrating the brutal killings during the Rwandan genocide nearly 30 years ago says his client will apply for political asylum in South Africa. The move will potentially further delay Fulgence Kayishema’s extradition to his home country to face a genocide trial. The former police officer in Rwanda is one of the last four fugitives being sought by a United Nations tribunal for genocide and crimes against humanity related to the 100 days of horror that unfolded in the East African nation in 1994. Now 62 years old, he was arrested last month in the small town of Paarl near Cape Town, South Africa, having been on the run for half his life.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.