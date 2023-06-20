Thai activists sue government agencies for allegedly using Pegasus spyware against them

BANGKOK (AP) — Two Thai activists have filed a lawsuit accusing the government of using the internationally notorious Pegasus spyware to infiltrate their mobile devices during a period of political unrest almost three years ago. Law reform advocate Yingcheep Atchanont and human rights lawyer Arnon Nampa are accusing nine state agencies in the administration of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha of unlawfully violating their privacy by spying on their smartphones using the spyware produced by the Israeli-based cybersecurity company NSO Group. They have requested an immediate court injunction barring the use of Pegasus against them and other citizens and compensation of 2.5 million baht ($72,000) each.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.