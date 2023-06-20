Thai activists sue government agencies for allegedly using Pegasus spyware against them
By JINTAMAS SAKSORNCHAI
Associated Press
BANGKOK (AP) — Two Thai activists have filed a lawsuit accusing the government of using the internationally notorious Pegasus spyware to infiltrate their mobile devices during a period of political unrest almost three years ago. Law reform advocate Yingcheep Atchanont and human rights lawyer Arnon Nampa are accusing nine state agencies in the administration of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha of unlawfully violating their privacy by spying on their smartphones using the spyware produced by the Israeli-based cybersecurity company NSO Group. They have requested an immediate court injunction barring the use of Pegasus against them and other citizens and compensation of 2.5 million baht ($72,000) each.