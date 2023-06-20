Turkish drone strike kills 2 Kurdish local officials and their driver in north Syria, officials say
BEIRUT (AP) — Officials say a Turkish drone attack has killed two Kurdish local officials and their driver in northeast Syria, in the latest such strike in the war-torn country. Tuesday’s strike came as talks on Syria’s conflict began in the Kazakh capital, Astana. The Kurdish-led authority in northeast Syria said the strike hit a car near the town of Qamishli, killing the co-chairperson of the town’s council, her deputy and their driver. It added that an additional local official was wounded. Turkey says the Syrian Kurds are allied to an outlawed Kurdish group that has led an insurgency against Turkey since 1984.