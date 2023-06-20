Young plaintiffs’ attorney closes Montana climate change trial with call for action

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — An attorney for 16 young plaintiffs has urged a judge to strike down as unconstitutional a Montana law that prohibits state agencies from considering the environmental effects when it weighs permits allowing the release of greenhouse gases. Attorney Nate Bellinger made the plea in his closing argument at the end of a seven-day trial. Plaintiffs say state officials violated their right to a clean and healthful environment, which is part of the Montana Constitution. During the trial, plaintiffs testified about how increased heat, smoke from wildfires and drought affect their activities and mental health. Montana Assistant Attorney General Michael Russell said Tuesday that the Legislature had the right to enact the law that limits greenhouse gas reviews

By AMY BETH HANSON and MATTHEW BROWN Associated Press

