Robert Downey Jr. weaves introspection and vulnerability into a show about cars

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Downey Jr. knows he has amassed an impressive collection of classic cars — one he self-deprecatingly refers to as artifacts of his success. Despite his expectations of what the “accouterments are supposed to be” when one reaches a certain level of fame and wealth, trophies, it turns out for the actor, are not all they are cracked up to be. It’s that dissatisfaction that inspired “Downey’s Dream Cars,” his latest project debuting Thursday on Max. In each episode, Downey relinquishes control of his prized possessions, letting experts mod his classic cars to be more environmentally sustainable.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.