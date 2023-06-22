Debate begins on bill that would expand access to abortions in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine lawmakers have launched into an emotional debate over expanding abortion access, delivering impassioned appeals. The proposal being debated Thursday would allow abortions any time before birth if deemed necessary by a medical provider. But there was a late amendment restricting post-viability abortions to a narrower set of circumstances. Current state law bans abortions after a fetus becomes viable outside the womb, at roughly 24 weeks. Approval was thought to be a foregone conclusion in the Democratic-controlled Legislature. But at least one co-sponsor backtracked on Thursday.

