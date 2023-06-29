Philippines considering US request to host visa processing center for Afghans despite concerns

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. says a request for his country to temporarily host a U.S. immigrant visa processing center for thousands of Afghans faces security and other concerns but is still being considered by his administration. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken first relayed the request to his Philippine counterpart last year and President Joe Biden discussed it when Marcos visited Washington in May. That’s according to Philippine officials. The full details of the request, which remains under negotiations, have not been made public. But Marcos said on Thursday that American officials said only a maximum of 1,000 Afghan nationals would be allowed to stay in the Philippines at any one time while their visas are being processed.

