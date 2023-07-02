Atlanta rapper suspected of role in fatal shooting arrested, charged with murder

ATLANTA (AP) — An Atlanta rapper signed to Young Thug’s record label has been arrested and charged with murder for his suspected role in the fatal shooting of a man outside an apartment complex. Atlanta Police on Saturday said 20-year-old Jakobe Moody was taken into custody and charged with felony murder and possession of a firearm. Moody goes by the name FN DaDealer. Moody was being held in Fulton County jail without bond. Moody’s mother told WSB-TV that she believed it was a case of mistaken identity and that the family planned to make a statement later this week. Moody is not a defendant in Young Thug’s ongoing racketeering trial.

