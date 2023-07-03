Investigators visit North Carolina amusement park after closing ride because of crack

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — State investigators were on site at a North Carolina amusement park after a crack was discovered on a support beam on one of their popular roller coasters. Tommy Petty, chief of the state Department of Labor’s Amusement Device Bureau, said investigators from his department “already came and went” from Carowinds early Monday morning. He declined to share details about their findings. Carowinds’ Fury 325 was shut down Friday. Video of the ride showed the beam bending, the top of it visibly detached, as cars with passengers whirled by. The rest of the park remains open.

By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM and KIMBERLEE KRUESI Associated Press

