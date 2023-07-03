US maternal deaths more than doubled over two decades in unequal proportions for race and geography
By LAURA UNGAR
AP Science Writer
A new study in the Journal of the American Medical Association shows maternal deaths across the U.S. more than doubled in two decades in unequal proportions. Black mothers died at the nation’s highest rates. American Indian and Native Alaskan mothers saw the biggest increases in deaths. And there was high maternal mortality in the Midwest, some northern Mountain states and the Southeast. The new study is a state-by-state analysis of maternal deaths from 1999 to 2019 across five racial ethnic groups.