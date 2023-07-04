Biden is hosting Swedish prime minister at the White House in a show of support for NATO bid

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will be hosting Sweden’s prime minister at the White House on Wednesday in a show of solidarity as the United States presses for the Nordic nation’s entry into NATO. This comes a week before the alliance’s summit. The White House says Biden and Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson will discuss their growing security cooperation and reaffirm their view that Sweden should join NATO as soon as possible. They’ll also talk about the war in Ukraine and matters involving China. Sweden and neighbor Finland ended their longstanding policy of military nonalignment after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Both applied for NATO membership.

