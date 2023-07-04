China accuses US of turning Taiwan into a powder keg with its latest sales to self-governing island

BEIJING (AP) — China’s Defense Ministry is accusing the United States of turning of Taiwan into a powder keg with its latest sales of military equipment to the self-governing island democracy. Defense Ministry spokesperson Col. Tan Kefei responded Wednesday to the State Department’s approval of the sale of 30 mm ammunition and related equipment, along with spare parts for Taiwan’s vehicles, small arms, combat weapon systems, and logistical support items. China claims Taiwan as its own territory to be conquered by force if necessary. Tan said China had lodged its concerns, which the U.S. ignored. He also reiterated China’s stance that the U.S. deliberately escalates tensions across the Taiwan Strait.

