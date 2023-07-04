North Korean satellite wasn’t advanced enough to conduct reconnaissance from space, Seoul says

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says the satellite North Korea failed to put into orbit in May wasn’t advanced enough to conduct military reconnaissance from space as it claimed. The long-range rocket carrying the satellite failed soon after liftoff, setting back North Korea’s pursuit of a space-based reconnaissance system. South Korea’s military said Wednesday its efforts to recover debris netted numerous and key parts of the North Korean rocket and satellite. North Korea didn’t immediately respond to the South Korean announcement. It earlier called the launch its most serious shortcoming of the year.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.