A bus careens into a gulch in southern Mexico, killing 29 people

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A passenger bus lost control and veered off a road and into a 75-foot-deep gully in southern Mexico, killing at least 29 passengers. The crash occurred early Wednesday in the largely indigenous Mixteca region of the southern state of Oaxaca. The state interior department said 29 people had died in the crash, including a 1 1/2-year-old toddler. Authorities say the bus driver apparently lost control of the vehicle, which careened into the gully. Photos distributed by police suggest the bus flipped over, totally crushing the passenger compartment.

