Attorney who challenged Trump’s 2020 loss gives up law license as states weigh disciplining him

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Attorney Lin Wood, who filed legal challenges seeking to overturn Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss, is relinquishing his law license, electing to retire from practicing rather than face possible disbarment. Wood asked officials in his home state of Georgia on Tuesday to “retire” his law license, a move that comes as multiple states have sought to discipline him for falsely claiming that Trump won the 2020 election. Dozens of lawsuits making such allegations were rejected by the courts across the country. Georgia officials had been weighing whether to disbar Wood. In May, a Michigan watchdog group in filed a complaint against Wood and eight other Trump-aligned lawyers alleging misconduct for a suit there.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.