Finnish populist party picks economy minister to replace Cabinet member who quit over far-right ties

HELSINKI (AP) — A populist party that is part of Finland’s recently installed right-wing coalition government on Wednesday selected a new economy minister to replace a Cabinet member who resigned last week over alleged ties to far-right circles and Nazi remarks. The Finns Party said in a statement that 37-year-old Wille Rydman was chosen “unanimously” for the post. Rydman has been a lawmaker at the Finnish legislature since 2015 and a member of the Helsinki City Council since 2012. He has been involved in national politics since 2007 in the ranks of the National Coalition Party. Finland’s main conservative party is the senior partner in the current government led by Prime Minister Petteri Orpo.

