Germany’s top court blocks a parliament vote on a contentious bill to replace heat sources in homes

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s highest court has blocked government plans to hold a vote in parliament this week on a contentious plan to encourage home owners to replace fossil fuel heating systems with cleaner alternatives. The Federal Constitutional Court’s ruling on Wednesday denies Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s three-party coalition the chance to move on quickly from a dispute over a key climate policy plan that has dragged it down in polls in recent months. The government had hoped to get the legislation through parliament on Friday, the last day before its summer recess. But the court issued an injunction blocking parliament from considering it this week, ruling in favor of a lawmaker from the main conservative opposition bloc.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.