Judge’s order limits government contact with social media operators, raises disinformation questions

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An order by a Louisiana federal judge sets up a high-stakes legal battle over how the Biden administration can interact with social media platforms. And more broadly, it raises questions about whether, and how, government officials can fight what they deem misinformation on health matters or other issues. U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty chose Independence Day to issue a broad injunction blocking multiple government agencies and administration officials from pressuring social media companies to remove content. Critics of the ruling say it could hamper attempts to squelch misinformation on topics including health and elections. Supporters of the order say it keeps the government from illegally censoring points of view.

By KEVIN McGILL, MATT O’BRIEN AND ALI SWENSON Associated Press

