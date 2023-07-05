Mississippi high court will hear case about appointing judges in majority-Black capital city

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Supreme Court will hear an appeal as some Jackson residents try to revive a lawsuit that challenges the appointment, rather than the election, of some judges in the capital city. Chief Justice Mike Randolph has recused himself from Thursday’s appeal hearing because he says he does not want to prolong the case. The Jackson residents originally named Randolph as a defendant in the lawsuit because the chief justice is required to appoint five judges, under the law that the suit is trying to block. Randolph objected to being sued, and a chancery court judge removed him as a defendant.

