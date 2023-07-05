Ohio man guilty of raping a 9-year-old who traveled for legal abortion gets life sentence

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man accused of raping and impregnating a 9-year-old Ohio girl, who had to travel out of state for an abortion, has pleaded guilty to two counts of rape. Twenty-eight-year-old Gerson Fuentes entered his pleas Wednesday and was sentenced to life is prison. But as part of his plea deal he’s eligible to seek probation after serving 25 to 30 years. The girl turned 10 before having the abortion in a case that became a flashpoint in the national discussion about access to the procedure. The case gained national attention after an Indianapolis physician said the child had to travel to Indiana due to Ohio banning abortions. Some 25 state banned the procedure after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling last year.

