Pence says Trump and DeSantis do not understand broader importance of US military aid to Ukraine
By THOMAS BEAUMONT
Associated Press
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Mike Pence says Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis do not grasp the broader implications of their call for limited military assistance to Ukraine. The former vice president spoke with The Associated Press in Iowa Wednesday. Pence says “the former president and the governor of Florida just don’t understand Americans’ national interest in supporting the Ukrainian military in repelling the Russian military in Ukraine.” Pence is competing with Trump and DeSantis for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. He visited Ukraine last week, and says, “Make no mistake, China is watching.”