Police dog stabbed 12 times by burglary suspect expected to make a full recovery

TROY, N.Y. (AP) — A police dog was stabbed 12 times while biting a burglary suspect in upstate New York but is expected to fully recover. The Troy Police Department says Norbi was stabbed early Wednesday morning while pursuing a man suspected of trying to break into homes in the city. Police say the Belgian Malinois and his handler were attempting to take the suspect into custody in a wooded area when the suspect began to stab Norbi with a knife. The suspect was caught by police officers and sent to a local hospital. Norbi was taken to a veterinarian and was discharged Wednesday afternoon.

