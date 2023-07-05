Qatar Airways reports $1.2B in profits after ferrying passengers to last year’s soccer World Cup

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar Airways is reporting $1.2 billion in profits over the past year, buoyed by its role in ferrying fans to the soccer World Cup. The long-haul airline said Wednesday that it boosted revenue to $21 billion, a 45% increase over the previous year. Its yearly passenger load reached 31.7 million, a 71% increase. The airline said it transported 1.4 million passengers to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. It said it also expanded its network to more than 160 destinations. Qatar Airways operates out of a gleaming new airport in Qatar’s capital, Doha, and competes with long-haul carriers Emirates and Ettihad, which operate out of the nearby United Arab Emirates.

