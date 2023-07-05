The leaders of Italy and Poland say European Union should focus on stopping migration

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The prime ministers of Italy and Poland say the European Union should put a priority on stopping illegal migration instead of trying to get the 27 member nations to share responsibility for people who arrive without authorization. Italy’s right-wing leader, Premier Georgia Meloni, traveled to Warsaw for a Wednesday meeting with conservative Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. Poland and Hungary voted against an EU agreement that balanced the obligations of front-line countries like Italy against the requirement for other member nations to provide support. After her talks with Morawiecki, Meloni said she thinks the bloc will never be able to “find a real solution” to the situation once migrants are already in Europe.

