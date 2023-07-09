UK police say a second 8-year-old girl has died after an SUV crashed into a Wimbledon school

LONDON (AP) — British police say a second 8-year-old girl has died after an SUV crashed into an elementary school in the Wimbledon area of London. The Metropolitan Police force said Nuria Sajjad died in a London hospital on Sunday, three days after the crash. Another 8-year-old, Selena Lau, died Thursday after a Land Rover crashed through a fence and hit a building at the Study Preparatory School for girls. The crash happened about a mile (1.6 kilometers) from the site of the Wimbledon tennis tournament. Police said the crash took place while the children were having an outdoors end-of-year party and was not terror-related. The 46-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

