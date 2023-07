BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Officials in Colombia say a mudslide in a central part of the country has killed at least 14 people and blocked a highway that connects Bogota to the nation’s eastern plains. The avalanche of mud and debris on Tuesday took down several homes in Quetame, a municipality located an hour’s drive from Bogota. It was unleashed by heavy rains that flooded three streams.

