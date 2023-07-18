Alaska man inadvertently films his own drowning on a glacial lake, officials say

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Authorities say an Alaska man inadvertently filmed his own drowning on a glacial lake with a GoPro camera mounted on his helmet. But officials who recovered the camera have not yet found his body. Alaska State Troopers say teams would continue to search a lake near Juneau’s Mendenhall Glacier for the body of Paul Rodriguez Jr. Local police on Monday said Rodriguez was believed to have gone missing on July 11 somewhere in the vicinity of the Mendenhall Glacier Recreation Area. Troopers say a helmet with a camera attached to it that was confirmed to have belonged to Rodriguez was recording when a kayak Rodriguez was using overturned and Rodriguez went in the water.

