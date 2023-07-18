Britain’s MI6 chief says his spies are using AI to disrupt flow of weapons to Russia

PRAGUE (AP) — The head of Britain’s MI6 intelligence agency says British spies are already using artificial intelligence to hamper the supply of weapons to Russia. Richard Moore said on Wednesday that Western spies would increasingly have to track the malign use of AI by hostile states. In a speech in Prague, Moore said his staff at Britain’s foreign intelligence agency “are combining their skills with AI and bulk data to identify and disrupt the flow of weapons to Russia for use against Ukraine.” was unlikely to regain momentum. And he urged Russians opposed to the invasion of Ukraine to spy for Britain, telling them: “Our door is always open.”

