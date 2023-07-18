Demolition of historic minaret in southern Iraq’s Basra sparks outcry
By ABDULRAHMAN ZEYAD and DAWOOD SALMAN
Associated Press
BASRA, Iraq (AP) — For three centuries, the al-Siraji Mosque, with its minaret inlaid with blue ceramic tiles, was a distinctive feature of the city of Basra in southern Iraq. But in recent days, bulldozers razed the historic minaret to the ground on orders from the local governor because it jutted out into the street, impeding traffic. The demolition has ignited a wave of outrage among advocates for the preservation of Iraq’s cultural heritage, who have been trying in recent years to rebuild from the notorious destruction of antiquity sites and historic Islamic shrines by the Islamic State group.