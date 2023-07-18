Exec tells first UN council meeting that big tech can’t be trusted to guarantee AI safety

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — An artificial intelligence company executive told the first U.N. Security Council meeting on AI’s threats to global peace that the handful of big tech companies leading the race to commercialize AI can’t be trusted to guarantee the safety of systems we don’t yet understand and that are prone to “chaotic or unpredictable behavior.” Jack Clark, co-founder of the AI company Anthopic, said that’s why the world must come together to prevent the technology’s misuse. Clark said the most useful things that can be done now “are to work on developing ways to test for capabilities, misuses and potential safety flaws of these systems.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.