Skip to Content
AP National News

Louisiana youths held at adult prison’s old death row suffer heat, isolation, advocates say

KTVZ
By
Published 2:17 PM

By KEVIN McGILL
Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Advocates for juveniles held in a former death row building at a Louisiana prison for adults say the youths are suffering through dangerous heat and psychologically damaging isolation in their prison cells with little or no mental health care, inadequate schooling and foul water. In a federal court filing in Baton Rouge, they ask a judge to end the practice of holding some juvenile detainees at the state penitentiary at Angola. The document says state officials have broken promises to provide constitutionally acceptable facilities for young people housed at Angola. The state Office of Juvenile Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content