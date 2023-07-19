A powerful storm sweeps Balkans region after days of heat, killing at least 5 people

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A powerful storm with strong winds and heavy rain has killed at least five people and injured dozens of others in Croatia, Slovenia and Bosnia. The storm was the second in two days to sweep over the Balkans region following days of extremely hot and dry weather. Police said two men died in Croatia’s capital, Zagreb, after they were hit by falling trees on Wednesday. A collapsed construction crane severely injured a third man. Slovenia’s public broadcaster says one person was killed and another was injured when a tree fell on them in the Lake Bled area. As the storm moved east, parts of Serbia’s capital lost electricity, and the Belgrade airport temporarily closed down.

