Afghan players watch Morocco’s team practice for Women’s World Cup, hoping to get their chance

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — There’ll be 32 national teams competing across Australia and New Zealand in the Women’s World Cup. A 33rd team — unofficial by international soccer standards — will be watching from the stands. Members of the Afghanistan national women’s soccer team paid a visit to Morocco’s public training session Wednesday. The eight players attended along with a small crowd of enthusiastic Morocco supporters who were bearing red and green flags and scarves. Most of the Afghan team members were evacuated to Australia when the Taliban took over Afghanistan in 2021. The exiled players, now based in Melbourne, hope that Morocco’s participation in the tournament will help further build the case that Muslim women belong in the sport.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.