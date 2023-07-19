Canadian government is recruiting high-skilled foreigners in the US to move to Canada instead

TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian government is recruiting high-skilled foreigners working in the United States to move to Canada instead, and the program has been so successful that it met its target of 10,000 applicants in just one day. The government this week launched a special work permit for foreign workers who already have obtained an H-1B visa in the U.S., who number nearly 600,000 and come mostly from India and China. The program’s 10,000 quota was filled in the first day of the week, Canadian Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said Wednesday.

