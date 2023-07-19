Convicted fraudster who had sentence commuted by Trump is now facing new charges

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man who was twice convicted of defrauding investors out of $230 million and whose lengthy prison sentence was commuted by President Donald Trump is once again facing fraud charges. Federal prosecutors in New Jersey announced Wednesday that 48-year-old Eliyahu “Eli” Weinstein, of Lakewood, who is also known as Mike Konig, is among five men accused of defrauding dozens of investors out of $35 million, according to an arrest complaint unsealed in federal court in Trenton. The five men are charged with wire fraud conspiracy and conspiracy to obstruct justice, and it wasn’t known if they have retained attorneys. Three were due to be arraigned Wednesday, while the other two remain at large.

