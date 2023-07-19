Court hearing for Virginia lawmaker facing felony charges delayed after judge doesn’t show

RUSTBURG, Va. (AP) — A court hearing for a Virginia lawmaker facing felony charges in connection with a hit-and-run was postponed this week after the judge failed to show up. Republican Del. Matt Fariss had been set for a bench trial Tuesday afternoon on a misdemeanor reckless driving charge in connection with the March incident and a preliminary hearing on the two felony charges. But according to the special prosecutor and local news accounts, retired judge Thomas Bondurant never showed up. The reason why was still not clear Wednesday. The hearing has been rescheduled for August. Fariss is seeking re-election, running this year as an independent.

