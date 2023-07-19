Fargo police officer justified in using deadly force against gunman, state attorney general says

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s attorney general has said a Fargo police officer was justified in using deadly force against the gunman who opened fire on other officers, killing one and injuring two. Attorney General Drew Wrigley said at a news conference Wednesday that Officer Zach Robinson’s use of deadly force against Mohamad Barakat last week “was reasonable, it was necessary, it was justified.” Authorities say Barakat fired on officers while they were responding to a traffic wreck Friday in south Fargo. Officer Jake Wallin was killed, and Officers Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes were hospitalized with critical injuries.

