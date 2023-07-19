Kentucky Republican Daniel Cameron picks conservative senator as running mate in race for governor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Republican Daniel Cameron has selected state legislator Robby Mills as his running mate in his campaign for governor. Cameron is adding another steadfast conservative to his ticket. Mills has a record of shepherding pro-coal and anti-transgender legislation that fits into Cameron’s campaign themes. Cameron introduced Mills to the campaign at a Wednesday event at state GOP headquarters. Cameron is challenging Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in November. The selection of Mills ends weeks of speculation since Cameron became his party’s gubernatorial nominee in May. Mills brings a resume that includes running his family business and sponsoring bills popular with Republicans.

