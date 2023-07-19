Mexican volunteer searchers find 27 hacked-up bodies in northern border city

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Volunteer searchers say they have found 27 corpses in clandestine graves in the border city of Reynosa, across from McAllen, Texas, and that many of them were hacked to pieces. Searchers said Wednesday that some of the corpses were so recently buried that skin with tattoos remained, and that has enabled the identification of four of the bodies. The leader of the search group said the clandestine burial site was located relatively close to the center of Reynosa. The spot is only about 4 miles (7 kms) from the border. Search group leader Edith González said some of the burial pits contained two or three bodies.

