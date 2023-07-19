Tesla’s Q2 income jumps 20%, but underlying profit concerns keep shares flat

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk’s big bet that Tesla price cuts could boost sales and profits amid increasing competition and poor economic sentiment appears to be yielding mixed results. The company beat analyst expectations for net income in the April-June quarter and reported a 47% increase in revenue, although its shares barely budged in extended trading. Tesla’s operating margin, a measure of how efficiently the company is turning sales into profits, dropped substantially for a second quarter in a row.

